Advertisement

RCPD attempts to identify two, Jeep in connection with 10 storage unit burglaries

RCPD attempts to identify those pictured in connection with 10 storage unit burglaries.
RCPD attempts to identify those pictured in connection with 10 storage unit burglaries.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officers need help identifying two people in a Jeep who may be connected to the burglaries of 10 Manhattan storage units.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are attempting to identify two residents and a Jeep pictured below.

Caption

Officer said they are connected to a burglary in 10 different storage units in the 600 block of S. Delaware Ave. on April 11.

Anyone with information about the people, Jeep, or the crimes should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.
Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County
FILE
57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
RCPD attempts to identify those pictured in connection with 10 storage unit burglaries.
RCPD Storage Unit Burglaries Attempt to Identify
Body Found in Kanas River
Body Found In Kansas River
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide