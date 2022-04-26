RCPD attempts to identify two, Jeep in connection with 10 storage unit burglaries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officers need help identifying two people in a Jeep who may be connected to the burglaries of 10 Manhattan storage units.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are attempting to identify two residents and a Jeep pictured below.

Officer said they are connected to a burglary in 10 different storage units in the 600 block of S. Delaware Ave. on April 11.

Anyone with information about the people, Jeep, or the crimes should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

