One of the last Greatest Generation WWII Veteran’s was laid to rest

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the last of ‘The Greatest Generation,’ World War II Veteran Raymond Goldsmith was laid to rest Monday.

Raymond’s family says his friends and family will never forget him as a humble giant.

After 95 years in this world, Raymond Clyde Goldsmith will never be forgotten.

“I hope people will remember a lot of things that he never bragged about it. Can you imagine an 18-year-old farm kid ends up on Okinawa in 1944, caring a Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR), that’s kind of a target on your back?” said Raymond’s nephew, Jack Bowen.

“All that Kamikaze planes coming in and all and I said, ‘were you scared? He said, you bet I was scared all the time,” said Bowen.

Jack Bowen says Raymond was a star football athlete at Lyndon High School. Though, his senior year was interrupted when he entered the us army in 1944.

Bowen says the memories goldsmith told him stick with him to this day, “he goes first deployment over to Okinawa.”

“He told me, ‘Kamikaze planes are coming in crashing and even to the island. He said at night, doing guard duty, it’s dark and all these noises around you,” Bowen explained. “You’re 18 years old, you only ever lived around here and he said he was frightened but you know he did is that his duty.”

Bowen says that Raymond never gave up in the toughest times in farming. When it came to him, Bowen says specifically, he was a man of such high integrity, morals, and ethics.

After serving in the army, he continued his work in the farm.

“He was a very kind and generous. He had an impact, a lot of unpublicized things on a lot of peoples lives. That’s why so many people around here will be grieving, but also celebrating today,” said Bowen.

Bowen emphasized that Raymond’s life was very successful in his farming business, but more importantly he became extremely successful in his life.

There are many things that family and friends will remember about Raymond, “if there were a title for the day. It would be: Everybody loves Raymond,” he said.

Bowen says Raymond wanted to be laid to rest with his wife, “he told me that he’d live a great life and I’m ready to go. He said no he was ready to go be with his wife again.”

Bowen says Raymond’s hospice care made it possible for him to accomplish his final goal to pass away comfortably in his own bed... in his own home... on his own farm...

Bowen says that any memorial contributions can be made ti the Honor Flight Program at Lyndon High School. It pays to fly veterans to D.C. to be honored for their service.

Bowen says nearly $900 has been donated. The program flew Raymond Goldsmith to D.C. several years ago.

