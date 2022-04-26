Non-profit cruises after dealership generously donates thousands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A northeast Kansas non-profit will keep on cruising thanks to the generosity of an area dealership that donated a check for more than $10,000.

Briggs Subaru of Topeka presented a hefty check worth exactly $10,555 to Meals on Wheels Tuesday, April 26. The donation is part of its “Subaru Share the Love” event.

Shawn Sullivan, Meals on Wheels President and CEO, said the money will help them go the extra mile for those they serve.

“We rely very heavily on donations and volunteers, and we need both, and Briggs has generously provided both in the past and again this year,” said Sullivan. “So, again we are very thankful for them.”

The general sales manager at Briggs Subaru said this was all made possible because of the community.

“I had a sales staff that was committed to getting it done,” said Tony Rubbo, Briggs Subaru’s general sales manager. “They got it done, but, really, the people that got it done is the community. The people that, actually, bought the new Subarus and they decided to give this money as part of this project.”

