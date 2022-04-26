Advertisement

New Blessing Box offers essential needs to Junction City area veterans

FILE
FILE((KPTV image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans in the Junction City area now have a new way to get essential needs they may have trouble paying for with a new Blessing Box at the VA Outpatient Clinic.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health System says Brian Fuemmeler and his family donated an Essential Needs Pantry to the Junction City VA Outpatient Clinic, 1169 Southwind Dr.

VAEK noted that Fuemmeler is a member of the Steering Committee for the Manhattan Military Relations Council and works with McCownGordon Construction as a Market Leader in Manhattan.

As a veteran himself, VAEK said Fuemmeler serves as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“This Needs Pantry box, often referred to as a “Blessing Box” is especially desired and appreciated by veterans in need who routinely visit our VA outpatient clinic”, VA spokesman, Joseph Burks said. “The support of our community is a blessing in itself but to see a family provide such a gesture of support, is truly heartwarming.”

VAEK said members of the community are welcome to leave or take necessary items from the Blessing Box, which could include personal care items, non-perishable foods, books, art supplies and more.

