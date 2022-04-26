NCAA, president Mark Emmert to part ways by “mutual agreement”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NCAA’s top leader will leave his post by no later than next summer.

Per release, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced NCAA president Mark Emmert will step down “by mutual agreement.”

He will serve in his role until a new president is selected, or until June 30 of next year.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.