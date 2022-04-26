Advertisement

NCAA, president Mark Emmert to part ways by “mutual agreement”

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a...
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. Emmert told the organization's more than 1,200 member schools Friday, June 18, 2021, that he will seek temporary rules as early as July to ensure all athletes can be compensated for their celebrity with a host of state laws looming and congressional efforts seemingly stalled. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Apr. 26, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NCAA’s top leader will leave his post by no later than next summer.

Per release, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced NCAA president Mark Emmert will step down “by mutual agreement.”

He will serve in his role until a new president is selected, or until June 30 of next year.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said.  “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

