Man, 41, seriously injured late Monday in ATV crash in Yates Center

YATES CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A man sustained serious injuries late Monday when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed on the north side of Yates Center in Woodson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of Main and W. Skinner streets.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Honda ATV was eastbound on W. Skinner when it went off the left -- or north -- side of the street.

The ATV struck a tree and the rider was ejected before striking another tree, the patrol said.

The rider, Tyson J. Audiss, 41, of Yates Center, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Audiss wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.