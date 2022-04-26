Advertisement

KU men’s hoops adds Topeka to barnstorming tour

Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recently crowned national champs will stop in Topeka Friday, April 29 as part of their barnstorming tour.

KU’s celebration tour launched Saturday in Wichita.

“What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” KU senior Mitch Lightfoot said. “Thank you for the tremendous support shown by the greatest fans in the world. We look forward to continuing the tour over the next couple of weeks to celebrate our National Championship with our fans!”

6th Man Strategies, LLC announced six addition stops Monday:

  • Friday, April 29 – Topeka, KS @ Washburn University Saturday
  • April 30 – Hays, KS @ Hays High School Sunday
  • May 1 – Overland Park, KS @ Blue Valley Northwest High School Friday
  • May 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Rockhurst High School Saturday
  • May 7 – Dodge City, KS @ Dodge City Convention Center Sunday
  • May 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Pembroke Hill School

Tickets are available for purchase here.

