KU men’s hoops adds Topeka to barnstorming tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recently crowned national champs will stop in Topeka Friday, April 29 as part of their barnstorming tour.

KU’s celebration tour launched Saturday in Wichita.

“What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” KU senior Mitch Lightfoot said. “Thank you for the tremendous support shown by the greatest fans in the world. We look forward to continuing the tour over the next couple of weeks to celebrate our National Championship with our fans!”

6th Man Strategies, LLC announced six addition stops Monday:

Friday, April 29 – Topeka, KS @ Washburn University Saturday

April 30 – Hays, KS @ Hays High School Sunday

May 1 – Overland Park, KS @ Blue Valley Northwest High School Friday

May 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Rockhurst High School Saturday

May 7 – Dodge City, KS @ Dodge City Convention Center Sunday

May 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Pembroke Hill School

Tickets are available for purchase here.

