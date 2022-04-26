KU to become one of first ‘Metaversities’ in nation with virtual reality classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is set to become one of the first Metaversities in the nation as nursing students get the option to learn in-person, online, or through virtual reality.

Meta Immersive Learning through Facebook says the University of Kansas School of Nursing is one of 10 in the nation to become a “metaversity.”

Meta Immersive Learning explained that a metaversity leverages the power of virtual reality to create a new immersive learning experience for students.

The addition will include the creation of a digital replica of the KU campus and classrooms so students can use VR to transform their experience when they are remote learning.

Meta Immersive Learning noted that each student will get a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset to enhance their education.

The company said the metaversity concept comes from a partnership between it and VictoryXR, a leader in virtual reality education. The KU addition is part of a larger effort to invest in the U.S. and build the metaverse. Other elements of the effort will focus on:

The development of new training programs and partnerships to help residents develop new skills in augmented reality, virtual reality and immersive media

The investment in the development of high-quality immersive content for the metaverse

Partnerships with libraries, museums, and educational institutions to help bring visions of immersive and collaborative learning experiences to life.

