Kansas Senate overrides transgender student athlete bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate has overridden Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that would limit women and girls’ sports participation to a student’s biological gender.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 28 to 10 in favor of the motion to override, which exceeds the 2/3 majority needed.

The measure will now return to the Kansas House, which on April 1st passed the bill overwhelmingly 74-39. However, the count was just shy of the supermajority needed to override a veto.

SB 160, which is referred to as the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’ would apply to K-thru-12, college, and club teams in Kansas.

Supporters say biological males have a physical advantage over biological females, giving them an unfair edge in competition. But critics say the bill discriminates against transgender students, leading to bullying and mental health issues.

Other senators maintain a state law is not needed, since governing bodies such as the Kansas State High School Activities Association have policies in place.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a similar bill last session. Senators fell one vote short in their effort to override the veto.

