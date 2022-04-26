Advertisement

Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team.(Barstool KWU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend.

Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment.

Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign substance had been mixed into the team’s water during a doubleheader Sunday. He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor.

Wilson declined further comment, including whether any players, coaches or support staff drank the water or became ill.

The teams split the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader, with Kansas Wesleyan winning the second game 33-2.

Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany are 22 miles apart in central Kansas and are longtime rivals in athletics.

The alleged water cooler tampering was first disclosed on the Twitter account of KWU Barstool.

