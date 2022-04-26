JCPD searches for missing area veteran

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - JCPD detectives are searching for an area veteran who has been missing for about a week.

The Junction City Police Department says it has assigned detectives to look into the case of an area veteran, Ethan Frostad, who has been missing for about a week.

“JCPD is aware of this situation and Mr. Frostad’s information has been entered into NCIC as a missing person. JCPD has assigned a detective to this situation who is actively looking into the matter. We ask that anyone with information about this individual contact either crime stoppers or the Junction City Police Department. No further information is available at this time due to this being an active and ongoing matter,” a JCPD spokesperson said.

13 NEWS has been told by people close to the situation that Frostad went missing from the Junction City area between 10 p.m. on Monday night, April 18, and noon on Tuesday, April 19. He was recently discharged from the Army and was last seen in a grey hoodie and neon green shorts.

If anyone has information about Frostad’s whereabouts, they should call JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

