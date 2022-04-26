Advertisement

Heroic acts by firefighters, neighbors save three pets from burning home in Osage City

Crews extinguish a house fire in Osage City on April 23, 2022.
Crews extinguish a house fire in Osage City on April 23, 2022.(Osage City Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Heroic acts by firefighters and neighbors in Osage City saved three pets from a burning home on Saturday.

Osage City Police say just after 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, crews with Osage City Rural Fire and other rural fire departments were called to 808 Market St. with reports of a house fire.

Officers said the owner of the home, Pamela Rudd, was not at home at the time of the fire, however, three pets were inside.

Officers said Rudd’s two dogs were able to escape the burning home where neighbors were able to catch them and return them safely to Rudd.

However, when firefighters arrived, they said a cat was trapped inside the home. Due to the incredible expertise and training of crews, they said they arrived quickly and were able to rescue the cat and extinguish the blaze.

When EMTs arrived, officers said they gave rescue oxygen to the frightened cat and Rudd noted the cat was able to use its paw to help hold the oxygen mask in place.

Rudd said all of her pets were unharmed thanks to the heroic acts of firemen and neighbors.

OCPD said the extent of damage the fire caused and the livability of the home has not yet been determined. However, reports are pending with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Rudd said she would also like to thank the firemen and the community for their support.

