Advertisement

Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North Charleston Monday night.(Blake Ferguson)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A parent’s video shows children ducking for cover Monday night as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North Charleston.

Blake Ferguson was recording the game as his son was on the pitching mound at Pepperhill Ball Field. Ferguson’s video captured the sound of multiple shots, sending children and officials running for cover.

WARNING: This video may contain disturbing content.

Blake Ferguson recorded video of his child's youth baseball game in North Charleston when gunfire rang out, sending the children running for cover.

North Charleston Police have not yet released a statement on the incident.

WCSC reports Ferguson said he heard between 50 to 75 shots and believes the gunfire happened in the parking lot.

After the shooting ended, he said multiple parents’ vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Several vehicles in the parking lot of the Pepperhill Ball Field were struck by gunfire during...
Several vehicles in the parking lot of the Pepperhill Ball Field were struck by gunfire during a youth baseball game Monday night.(Blake Ferguson)

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate a car vs. pedestrian collision Saturday night.
Person suffers critical injuries in car vs. pedestrian accident
One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance where gunshots were fired. On April...
Man in custody after firing shots and barricading himself inside apartment
A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.
Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County
Fr. John Pilcher
DA will not file charges against Topeka priest accused of child sex crimes
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse

Latest News

Shawnee Co. cold case investigators hopeful for prison playing cards program
USD 437 Auburn Washburn recognizes the service of employees.
Auburn Washburn celebrates service
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Five cases from Topeka and Shawnee Co. are among those included in the Kansas Cold Case Deck.
Shawnee Co. cold case investigators hopeful for prison playing cards program
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds