St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb

Quinlynn Jones, 7, St. Marys was injured Saturday after a large tree limb fell on her while she...
Quinlynn Jones, 7, St. Marys was injured Saturday after a large tree limb fell on her while she was walking to the park.(Submitted/ Jenna Jones)
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
St. Mary’s, Kan. (WIBW) - A 7-year-old girl from St. Marys is fighting for her life after her skull was fractured by a falling tree limb last weekend.

Jenna Jones says her daughter Quinlynn was walking to the park in St. Marys with her two brothers Saturday morning when a 4″ branch fell about 30 feet from an elm tree, coming down directly on her head.

Strong winds likely played a part in the accident, Jones told 13 NEWS. Gusts exceeding 50 mph were recorded Saturday in Northeast Kansas.

Jones said the falling branch fractured Quinn’s skull in two places, one was near a major blood vessel in the brain.

The 2nd Grader was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Jones says Quinn’s doctors are optimistic in her recovery. Tuesday, Jenna said her daughter’s recovery is “just a waiting game” as doctors wait for swelling near the fractures to go down.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover medical expenses.

According to the online fundraiser, doctors told the family that the amount of brain damage Quinlynn will have is still unknown, however, the bulk of the damage has been in the language and processing area of her brain. Despite heavy sedation and a medically induced coma, her mother said she still showed signs of agitation and has responded to pain stimulus.

As of Tuesday, Quinlynn remains in a medically induced coma.

A Facebook Group, Quinlynn’s Climb, has been created to update friends and family on her condition.

Jones told 13 NEWS that she doesn’t blame anyone for what happened to her daughter, calling it a “freak accident.” She told 13 NEWS how much she appreciated how the community, friends and family have rallied around Quinn and her family during this hard time.

