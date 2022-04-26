Garmin UNBOUND Gravel expects to debut new course for 4,000 riders

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 4,000 riders will flood Emporia on the first weekend of June for the 2022 UNBOUND Gravel which will feature a new course.

With about 40 days to spare, coordinators with Garmin UNBOUND Gravel say the Emporia ride expects about 4,000 riders with a new course, the first gravel event of the Grand Prix series and more on June 4.

While the event is known to switch course directions from north to south every two years, staff said the 2022 event will debut a never-before-ridden course south of Emporia which has been designed by race director Ben Sachs.

“The new course has been a labor of love for us and we’re incredibly excited to unveil it,” Ben Sachs said, Race Director at Life Time. “After two years traveling north of Emporia, riders will appreciate the fresh change of scenery on a challenging yet freeing course which creates that exhilarating, unique-to-the-flint-hills feeling of being ‘unbound’.”

Staff said the addition of a para-cycling category will embody the spirit of gravel and exemplify increased participation by riders of all abilities. They said the category is the newest division which will offer include groups for different ages, fat-tires, single-speeds, tandems, pros, and non-binary riders.

“Now more than ever, gravel is home to inclusivity,” Kristi Mohn noted, Marketing Manager at Life Time. “We are very excited to continue inviting riders of all backgrounds to join the community. Athletes and spectators can expect to see this reflected throughout the weekend at the expo, group rides, and start line and from industry partners and support crews – all are truly welcome.”

Staff also noted that the competition will serve as the second event in the brand-new Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda, a series of six off-road races where 60 cyclists will compete for $250,000. The series kicked off in April with an 80,000-mile cross-country race at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic in the hills of Monterey, Cali. UNBOUND Gravel will be the first gravel race and the longest event in the series.

As part of Life Time’s official broadcast partnership with FloSports, UNBOUND staff said the entire Life Time Grand Prix series, including the race’s 200-mile distance, will be broadcast live all over the globe via FloBikes.

A new partner is also coming to the race in 2022. Staff at UNBOUND said the All Things Gravel Expo will now be sponsored by the City of Emporia as food vendors, brand booths and activities will gather in Emporia and will appeal to residents, riders, and support crews alike.

“It is undeniable that support from the City of Emporia has been crucial in creating an amazing rider experience for over a decade, and, so, this sponsorship is a natural fit,” Lelan Dains, Director at Visit Emporia and previous Race Director of UNBOUND Gravel said.

In 2021, staff noted that the marquee 200-mile race was won by Ian Boswell and Lauren De Crescenzo while the 350-mile race was won by Taylor Lideen and Lael Wilcox. All four athletes will return to defend their titles in 2022.

To watch the Life Time Grand Prix event, click HERE.

