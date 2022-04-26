Fork in the Road: Pies, specials keep customers coming back to Sommerset Café for four decades

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Fork in the Road takes on a nice drive south on K-4 Highway to see what ‘the Best Café in Dover’ has on the menu.

The Sommerset Café is located at 5701 SW Douglas Rd., and was originally built in the late 1890s as a general store, which ran for about 50 years.

“In the late 80s they started a restaurant business in it and luckily we’ve got to be owners the last year,” Casey Bolze, co-owner of the Café said.

What keeps customers coming back for about four decades? Well, the specials do, of course.

“We do daily specials, and they’re different every day and its food that you don’t just whip up at home,” co-owner Tressa Green said.

“Well, we did the special last weekend,” loyal customer Ann-Marie Bevel noted. “I think you probably can’t go wrong with the pulled pork sandwich. It was delicious.”

“The pancakes,” said Paul Post. “The pancakes.”

When asked what made them so good, he noted the size.

“The French toast portions are big, the pancake portions are big. You don’t leave here hungry, that’s for sure,” Green said.

With all the delicious meals on the menu, one cannot forget dessert when they visit the Sommerset Café.

Once awarded the ‘Best Pie in America’ there must be pressure on Angela Williams to keep up the tradition.

“It would keep me up at night,” Williams, the baker, said. “I wanted to make a great pie and we have a couple of people who come in and they swear by it. I’m just glad people still love it, people still come out.”

When asked what the Cafe’s slogan could be, customers responded with, “Dover’s best!”

“Dover’s best, that’s what they’re going to say,” Green noted. “Dover’s best. It’s the only one.”

Sommerset Café sits on the corner of 57th and Douglas Rd. in Dover. They are open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday and have a chicken dinner on Friday nights.

Check them out on Facebook

