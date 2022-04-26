Developer: Work near 37th and Gage preparation for future possibilities; trafficway among them

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many viewers have asked about the work going on near 37th and Gage Blvd in Topeka.

13 NEWS stopped by the area Tuesday and spoke with the real estate broker overseeing the work. Henry McClure told 13 NEWS there are many possibilities being discussed, but work right now is just intended to get the land ready for any possible projects.

“We’re preparing the land so we can develop the land,” McClure said. “We need to get it to a shovel-ready state. Then we’ll let the market decide what’s going to happen here.”

McClure says possibilities include retail centers, and maybe even a traffic way built through the property. The City of Topeka confirmed there have been ongoing conversations about the trafficway, which has been under consideration for years.

