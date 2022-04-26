Advertisement

As crime rates continue to rise Moran urges leaders to give required attention

FILE - Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science,, speaks during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)((Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has called on AG Garland to give violent crime the attention it requires as rates continue to rise in the U.S.

Ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Tuesday, April 26, he questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland on President Joe Biden’s Administration’s response to rising crime in the nation.

The questions came during the committee’s hearing to review President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget request for the Department of Justice.

“Violent crime continues to lack the attention it requires,” Moran said. “It is absolutely critical that the Department of Justice supports state and local law enforcement, both through grant programs and through joint law enforcement operations. The budget includes an increase to the FY2022 enacted level for DOJ, however, the rhetoric and behavior from the administration too often sends a different signal.”

“If law enforcement officers are not respected or shown respect from our leaders, they will not be respected within the community,” Moran continued. “We have also seen an appalling increase in attacks against police officers. It is no surprise that police departments and sheriff’s offices are short-staffed and having issues recruiting new police officers.”

