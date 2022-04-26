Crews on scene of East Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in East Topeka.

Just after 3:30 p.m., firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire District were called to 7421 SE 29th St. with reports of a house fire.

Officials on scene say that one person was in the home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out safely. Though, crews did say the back of the house suffered substantial damage.

Crews attempt to extinguish a house fire in East Topeka on April 26, 2022. (WIBW/Jovarie Downing)

Crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing story.

