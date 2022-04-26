Counseling made available after death of Lebo High School student

LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - Counselors will be available Tuesday at Lebo High School following the recent death of a male student, KVOE Radio reports.

Lebo-Waverly Unified School District 243 officials hadn’t released the student’s name as of Tuesday morning.

Lebo High School staff members and students were informed about the situation before classes were dismissed on Monday, KVOE reported.

The school district’s Crisis Response Team met Monday afternoon. The school counselor and school psychologist spoke with students either in their classrooms or individually.

A team of trained counselors will be at Lebo High School on Tuesday.

Additionally, the school district reported that both churches in Lebo are opening their buildings for students, staff members and parents who need to talk.

Lebo High School Principal Duane Ford is encouraging parents to talk with their children and let them express their feelings about the situation, KVOE said.

Patrons with additional questions or concerns may call Lebo High at 620-256-6341.

Ford’s letter to parents and patrons is available here.

