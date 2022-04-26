Advertisement

Counseling made available after death of Lebo High School student

Counselors will be available Tuesday at Lebo High School following the recent death of a male...
Counselors will be available Tuesday at Lebo High School following the recent death of a male student, KVOE Radio reports.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - Counselors will be available Tuesday at Lebo High School following the recent death of a male student, KVOE Radio reports.

Lebo-Waverly Unified School District 243 officials hadn’t released the student’s name as of Tuesday morning.

Lebo High School staff members and students were informed about the situation before classes were dismissed on Monday, KVOE reported.

The school district’s Crisis Response Team met Monday afternoon. The school counselor and school psychologist spoke with students either in their classrooms or individually.

A team of trained counselors will be at Lebo High School on Tuesday.

Additionally, the school district reported that both churches in Lebo are opening their buildings for students, staff members and parents who need to talk.

Lebo High School Principal Duane Ford is encouraging parents to talk with their children and let them express their feelings about the situation, KVOE said.

Patrons with additional questions or concerns may call Lebo High at 620-256-6341.

Ford’s letter to parents and patrons is available here.

This afternoon, school officials were notified that a Lebo High School Student has passed away. The school is under a...

Posted by Waverly Schools- USD 243 on Monday, April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.
Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse
FILE
57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

Shawnee County Department of Corrections partnering with Rotary to help released incarcerated...
Topeka Rotary competing nationwide for $25,000 grant
A 41-year-old man was seriously injured late Monday when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding...
Man, 41, seriously injured late Monday in ATV crash in Yates Center
Gusts 15-25 mph, 20-35 mph the rest of the week
Nice today, warm and windy tomorrow
The event is being held at 10:00 Tuesday morning; get details here!
Topeka company hosts seminar on "Demystifying the Dark Web" Tuesday