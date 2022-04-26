Clay Center Police search for $1,500+ stolen e-bike

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from Clay Center are searching for a stolen e-bike that costs upwards of $1,500.

The Clay Center Police Department says officers are searching for a black electric bike from Himiway with a front basket and saddlebags that has been stolen.

CCPD said the bike was stolen from the 600 block of Anthony on Sunday, April 24.

Online, Himiway notes the All-Terrain Electric Fat Bikes cost anywhere from $1,599 to $1,899.

Anyone with information about the theft should call CCPD at 785-632-2121.

