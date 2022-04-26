Advertisement

Clay Center Police search for $1,500+ stolen e-bike

FILE
FILE(MGN ONLINE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from Clay Center are searching for a stolen e-bike that costs upwards of $1,500.

The Clay Center Police Department says officers are searching for a black electric bike from Himiway with a front basket and saddlebags that has been stolen.

CCPD said the bike was stolen from the 600 block of Anthony on Sunday, April 24.

Online, Himiway notes the All-Terrain Electric Fat Bikes cost anywhere from $1,599 to $1,899.

Anyone with information about the theft should call CCPD at 785-632-2121.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.
Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
FILE
57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

KDWP will soon offer durable license cards for hunting and fishing licenses.
KDWP to soon offer durable hunting, fishing license cards with crappie, pheasant designs
Warm and Windy tomorrow
Warm and windy Wednesday followed by rain chances
FILE - Former Senators Bob and Elizabeth Dole
Elizabeth Dole to help celebrate Honor Flight Network’s 250K veteran milestone
37th and Gage
Developer: Work near 37th and Gage preparation for future possibilities; trafficway among them