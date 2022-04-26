Advertisement

Body recovered from Winfield Lake

The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned in Winfield Lake on Tuesday.(Sedgwick Count Fire District 1)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews recovered a person’s body from Winfield Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Facebook page.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department’s dive team, Kansas Fish and Game, Winfield and Arkansas City Fire and EMS all assisted in the search for the person who they discovered had apparently drowned at the lake.

The person’s identity has not been released.

UPDATE: In a combined effort with our crews, Kansas Fish and Game, Winfield and Arkansas City, KS Fire/EMS Department we...

Posted by Sedgwick County Fire District 1 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

opyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.
Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
FILE
57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

A northeast Kansas non-profit will keep cruising thanks to the generosity of an area dealership...
Non-profit cruises after dealership generously donates thousands
Firefighters extinguish house fire
Missing area veteran found safe after he phoned his mother
Missing area veteran found safe after he phoned his mother
Rossville Boil Advisory lifted
Rossville boil water advisory rescinded by KDHE
Sommerset Cafe pies
Fork in the Road: Pies, specials keep customers coming back to Sommerset Café for four decades