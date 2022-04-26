Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn honors long-time educators, distinguished staff

Teachers and staff were recognized for their time of service, retirements, and many awards like...
Teachers and staff were recognized for their time of service, retirements, and many awards like teacher of the year.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn educators and staff were recognized by the district.

USD 437 held its Staff Recognition dinner Monday night, welcoming the public to celebrate those distinguished for their efforts. Teachers and staff were recognized for their time of service, retirements, and many awards like teacher of the year.

“Quality people that have dedicated their lives to education, that have really made a difference in so many different lives throughout their careers,” HR Director Brian White said. “It’s nice to see that come together tonight and tell some of those stories that they have changed.”

