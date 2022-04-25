Woman taken to Topeka hospital after rollover crash on I-70 crash in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a crash on Saturday morning along Interstate 70 in Riley County, authorities said,

The crash was reported around 5:02 a.m. Saturday on I-70, about 15 miles southeast of Manhattan.

Riley County police officials said a 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Tiffany Vargas, 30, of Linn, was traveling westb on I-70 when the vehicle crossed into the second westbound lane, made contact with a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Scott Downing, 65, of Sterling, then crossed into the eastbound lanes, resulting in a rollover.

Vargas was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

