Woman reports theft of $500 worth of clothes from Manhattan laundromat

A 20-year-old woman reported the theft of approximately $500 worth of clothing Friday night...
A 20-year-old woman reported the theft of approximately $500 worth of clothing Friday night from a Manhattan laundromat, authorities said.(WJHG)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old woman reported someone stole her clothes on Friday from a Manhattan laundromat, authorities said.

The theft was reported around 8:36 p.m. Friday at the Suds Y’r Duds laundromat, 1453 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. The business is located just south of Kansas State University.

According to Riley County police, the woman reported her clothes were stolen from a dryer at the laundromat.

The estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $500, Riley County police officials said. 

Anyone with information may contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

