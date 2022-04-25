Woman reports theft of $500 worth of clothes from Manhattan laundromat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old woman reported someone stole her clothes on Friday from a Manhattan laundromat, authorities said.

The theft was reported around 8:36 p.m. Friday at the Suds Y’r Duds laundromat, 1453 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. The business is located just south of Kansas State University.

According to Riley County police, the woman reported her clothes were stolen from a dryer at the laundromat.

The estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $500, Riley County police officials said.

Anyone with information may contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

