Washburn Softball recognizes their three seniors during doubleheader

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 7th ranked team in the NCAA Central Region, the Washburn softball team, recognized their seniors Sunday in between their doubleheader against Northeastern State.

Washburn’s all-time leader in strikeouts Reagan Hamm was honored first. Before Sunday’s games, she had 428 strikeouts to her name. She’s started 83 games throwing 36 complete games and 10 shutouts. She’s a four-time all MIAA honor roll selection and was the MIAA scholar-athlete in 2019.

Ashton Friend made her way with her family to the field. She has 26 home runs which are 8th all-time in Washburn history. Her 107 RBIs are the 11th most all-time. Her .692 slugging percentage is 2nd best of all time.

The final senior announced for the ‘Bods -- Maddie Stipsits. She’s played in 121 games and started 86 of them. She has 66 hits, 28 RBIs, and 52 runs scored. She’s a four-time MIAA academic honor roll member.

The Washburn Ichabod softball team moved into a first-place tie after sweeping Northeastern State. Washburn (38-11, 20-2) will host No. 8-ranked Rogers State at 3 p.m. on Monday in Topeka. Rogers State sits in third place in the conference race (16-4).

