Advertisement

Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County

A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.
A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in northern Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday at 11810 S. Shawnee Heights Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Kia Optima was northbound on S. Shawnee Heights Road when the car failed to negotiatte a curve and left the roadway.

The car then came to rest in a field on the east side of the roadway.

The driver, identified as Sir Alvis Jail Oneal, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Oneal wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Sky Zarel Jackson, 23, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Jackson was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate a car vs. pedestrian collision Saturday night.
Person suffers critical injuries in car vs. pedestrian accident
One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance where gunshots were fired. On April...
Man in custody after firing shots and barricading himself inside apartment
Fr. John Pilcher
DA will not file charges against Topeka priest accused of child sex crimes
FILE
One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka
Boyfriend pops the question at Top City Half Marathon
Boyfriend pops the question at Top City Half Marathon

Latest News

A fire was reported at 7:17 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of S.E. Highland Court.
Fire reported Monday morning in East Topeka
One person was arrested after shots were fired early Monday at an apartment complex in the 900...
One arrested after shots fired early Monday near school in Emporia
Kansas Cold Case Deck
Kansas debuts cold case decks
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse