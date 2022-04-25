Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in northern Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday at 11810 S. Shawnee Heights Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Kia Optima was northbound on S. Shawnee Heights Road when the car failed to negotiatte a curve and left the roadway.

The car then came to rest in a field on the east side of the roadway.

The driver, identified as Sir Alvis Jail Oneal, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Oneal wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Sky Zarel Jackson, 23, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Jackson was wearing his seat belt.

