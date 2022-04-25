One arrested after shots fired early Monday in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after shots were fired early Monday near an elementary school in Emporia.

According to KVOE Radio, Emporia police responded to the incident after it was reported at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cottonwood Street.

Responding officers found shell casings at the scene, KVOE reports.

Deputy Police Chief Kevin Risley tells KVOE News that officers made contact with a suspect. A special negotiator was called to the scene and the suspect surrendered to police just before 6 a.m. Monday without further incident.

The apartment where the incident was believed to have occurred is on the east side of the complex but faces west towards William Allen White Elementary at 902 Exchange St.

KVOE says police contacted Emporia Unified School District 253 officials to alert them about the situation.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing on Monday morning, KVOE reports.

