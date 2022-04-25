Monday forecast: A dry start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet start to the week with plenty of sun and highs in the 60s and 70s before an unsettled weather pattern moves in to end the week as temperatures remain mild. There will be a frost/freeze tonight.

The best chances for rain and storms will be Wednesday night through Saturday morning however there remains a possibility storms could affect the weekend as well. Opted to keep the weekend dry on the 8 day for consistency purposes but know that storms could impact any outdoor plans you have on either day so keep checking back this week for updates. The good news is the severe weather threat will be low with the exception of Friday but even if t-storms move through the area that will have just as much of an impact if you are outside with lightning still a threat.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 47

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: FROST/FREEZE. Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds become light to calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph. This will be the pick day of the week to get outside and enjoy with the light winds and dry conditions. Wind speeds may be a bit stronger out toward north-central KS which would lead to an elevated fire danger concern.

Wednesday will still be dry and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures in the mid-upper 70s but with gusts around 30 mph.

On and off rain and storms are expected to end the week as temperatures remain mild in the 70s. Depending how much rain sticks around will depend on if temperatures remain in the low 70s or get more in the upper 70s

Taking Action:

A frost/freeze is likely tonight for all of northeast KS. There are some indications from the long range a few nights next week could also get in the 30s so it’s possible this isn’t the last frost/freeze to be concerned about. An active end to the week with on and off storms Thursday and Friday, possibly even into the weekend. You do not need to cancel any outdoor plans at this point in time but keep checking back daily for updates on specific details and how any storms may impact the day.

