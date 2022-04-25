Kansas AG warns residents to beware of bogus roofers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If recent severe weather has damaged your roof, don’t let the urgency of getting repairs completed lead you directly into a scam.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says storm damage often attracts illegal, fly-by-night contractors.

“After storm damage, our instinct is to clean up and make repairs as quickly as possible,” Schmidt said. “When considering roofing work on a home or business, it is important that consumers make sure their roofing contractor is properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check our consumer protection website to confirm that the registration remains active.”

To check the status of a potential roofing contractor, search the attorney general’s Roofing Registration Unit.

Schmidt’s office says most roofing contractors must obtain a certificate of registration from the Kansas Attorney General in order work in the state. The registration makes sure legitimate roofing contractors are complying with state requirements and regulations and carrying insurance.

The AG’s office also provided the following tips when selecting a roofing contractor:

Get recommendations and references.

Get at least three written estimates from different contractors.

Check contractor complaint records with the Better Business Bureau.

Understand your payment options and right to cancel.

Kansas customers who have issues with a roofing contractor can contact the AG’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310 or file a report online. You can also report an unregistered roofer online here.

