Judge strikes down Kansas congressional map

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wyandotte County judge has struck down a new map for Kansas’ four congressional districts. Three lawsuits were filed against the map which made changes to the boundaries of current congressional districts.

Critics called revisions “gerrymandering,” saying it disenfranchised voters, particularly in the Kansas City area by splitting the city between two districts. The plan also carves Lawrence out of the rest of Douglas County putting the traditionally liberal community in the largely conservative and rural First District which stretches across western Kansas.

In the ruling, the judge said the map violates the rights of Kansans. The judge ordered lawmakers to come up with a remedial plan as soon as possible, but the litigation is far from over as the ruling will be appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court.

State lawmakers must re-draw those districts every 10 years to adjust for changes in population.

