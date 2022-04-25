Individuals affected by Cottonwood Complex Wildland Fire can apply for SBA loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents and business owners, affected by the Cottonwood Complex Wildland Fire, can now apply for loans if they qualify.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the approval Monday of an Administrative Declaration. This means that residents and business owners in Reno, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Pratt, Rice, Sedgwick, and Stafford counties, that were affected, are eligible to apply for a low-interest SBA loan.

Following the approval, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open on Tuesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. Customer service representatives are said to be available at the outreach center to answer questions about the loan program, explain the application process, and help finish applications. The center will then be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice.

The center will be at the Reno co. courthouse, located at 206 W 1st Ave. SBA says no appointment is necessary.

Information from the SBA says that businesses of all sizes and private, non-profit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

SBA is offering an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, to help them meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. For homeowners, SBA has disaster loans available for up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are also eligible to receive up to $40,000 to repair the personal property damaged or destroyed.

The loan’s interest rates can be about 2.94% for businesses, 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations, and 1.438% for homeowners and renters with loan terms up to 30 years. The SBA sets the loan amounts and terms based on the financial conditions the applicant faces.

To apply for a physical property loan, the deadline is June 21, 2022, while the economic injury loan deadline is Jan. 23, 2023.

“Natural disasters disrupt families and businesses in so many ways,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director, Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “These SBA disaster loans will help get people and businesses back on their feet more quickly.”

Interested applicants can apply online and download applications here. Applicants can also learn more about disaster assistance by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Residents who are hard of hearing, deaf, or have a speech disability can call 711 to call the telecommunications relay services.

The SBA says to mail the completed applications, send them to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Rd.

Fort Worth, TX 76155

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.