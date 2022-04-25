Advertisement

Gov. Kelly declares Monday “KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day”

Gov. Kelly declares Monday "KU Men's Basketball National Championship Victory Day"
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - April 25, 2022 is officially “KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day” in Kansas.

The 2022 national champions joined Governor Laura Kelly Tuesday at the statehouse as she signed a proclamation dedicating the day to the Jayhawks.

“I know it wasn’t an easy road to get there,” Kelly said. “It had to be hours of practice, sweat and sacrifice, paving the way for a remarkable season full of games that captivated a nation. The entire state of Kansas is so proud of all of you.”

KU topped North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game 72-69 earlier this month, completing the largest comeback in NCAA title game history.

The win secured Bill Self’s second national championship at Kansas and the Jayhawks’ first since 2008.

“The celebration of the Jayhawks’ historic win and continued legacy of success will undoubtedly mark this year’s team’s rightful place in men’s college basketball history,” Kelly said.

The full proclamation is available here.

