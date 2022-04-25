Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were called to a west-side coffeehouse early Monday after receiving a report of smoke in the building.

The call was received around 5:05 a.m. from the Starbucks store at 1223 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Initial reports indicated smoke was coming from inside the building.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.