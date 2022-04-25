Advertisement

Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse

Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W. Wanamaker Road after receiving a report of smoke in the building.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were called to a west-side coffeehouse early Monday after receiving a report of smoke in the building.

The call was received around 5:05 a.m. from the Starbucks store at 1223 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Initial reports indicated smoke was coming from inside the building.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

