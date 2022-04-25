Family of Topeka woman killed by stray bullet gives back in her honor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman who tragically lost her life in 2020 had a love for helping others.

Even though she’s gone, her family is continuing her efforts in the community.

“Jerrie was a very, very special person to everybody, she was everybody’s friend and a wonderful cook,” said Betty Heath.

Her family says she was an avid gardener that loved to share what she grew with those around her.

Ross tragically lost her life in August of 2020 when she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s an emotional day it’s very frustrating to lose a family member just from going out your front door and getting hit by a stray bullet,” said James Ross.

Her family decided that they were going to honor her memory and give back to the community by sharing her passion with others.

“We said she had tomato trees and not tomato plants because her plants were seven feet tall,” said Dawn Belville, Ross’s sister. “We decided to give to four community gardens here in Topeka just to give back to the community that she loved and lived in her whole life.”

Together, her family donated grants to four different community gardens across Topeka and placed a sign for her at each one. The gardens include the Discovery Center, Stormont Vail Expo Center, Easter Seals Capper Foundation, and the Burlingame Road Community Garden at 3221 SW Burlingame Road.

Her sister says she hopes that each person who enters the garden thinks of Jerrie and her compassion for others.

“I wanted to bring a smile to their face because she was always smiling,” said Belville. “She would help anybody and she would give you the shirt off her back. She was always the first one to help her friends and neighbors and she was always the first one to give back in a tragedy, so that’s what we’re trying to do is continue that.”

