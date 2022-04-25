Advertisement

Drive-thru rapid test clinic opens Tue. in Topeka

Clinic open Tuesdays and Fridays only
(File Photo)
(File Photo)(Gage Cureton | KEYC)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday will offer same day results.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says COVID-19 rapid antigen tests will be available Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2701 SW East Circle Dr.

Officials say results are typically available within an hour of testing and will be delivered via text or email.

The Health Dept. says prior registration is encouraged, but not mandatory. Click here to sign up online.

Several testing sites continue to be available across Shawnee County.

“An important part of the COVID-19 endemic response is to ensure access to free and available testing,” said Derik Flerlage, Infectious Disease Division Manager. “We are excited to provide this resource to the community as part of our commitment to a healthier Shawnee County.”

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says residents can contact them with questions by phone at (785) 251-4949 or email.

To find the COVID-19 testing location nearest you click here.

