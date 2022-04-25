Demolition underway for SE Topeka McDonald’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun to completely remodel a SE Topeka McDonald’s on Monday, April 25.

The local owners, Dobski and Associates, along with community members gathered in front of the 40-year-old building at SE 29th and California to witness the start of the project.

According to the owners, the new construction will feature a more modern look, similar to the restaurant on S. Topeka Blvd., however, this location will not include a playland making this location more adult-themed.

The project was, originally, scheduled to start in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new McDonald’s is expected to reopen in September.

