Boil water advisory issued for Rossville, Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Rossville water supply system in Shawnee County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the effect on April 24th and say it will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a water line leak.

Customers are asked to take note of the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514, or visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:

kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

