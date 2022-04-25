Annual Blintze Brunch set for Sunday at Temple Beth Sholom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third year in a row, Temple Beth Sholom will have its annual Blintze Brunch in a social-distancing format featuring curbside pickup of meals.

The 57th annual event, which will feature a variety of Jewish foods, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the temple, 4200 S.W. Munson.

Take-home meals featuring foods such as blintzes, rolled cabbage, knishes and Jewish-style challa will be available.

As of Monday, supplies for some of the food items -- especially the challa -- were getting low.

Those who purchase food items online can reserve times to pick up their meals.

To purchase meals, visit wwws.TBSGiving.com.

