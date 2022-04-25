Advertisement

Annual Blintze Brunch set for Sunday at Temple Beth Sholom

Temple Beth Sholom will have its annual Blintze Brunch featuring curbside pickup of meals from...
Temple Beth Sholom will have its annual Blintze Brunch featuring curbside pickup of meals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the temple, 4200 S.W. Munson in Topeka.(Facebook)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third year in a row, Temple Beth Sholom will have its annual Blintze Brunch in a social-distancing format featuring curbside pickup of meals.

The 57th annual event, which will feature a variety of Jewish foods, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the temple, 4200 S.W. Munson.

Take-home meals featuring foods such as blintzes, rolled cabbage, knishes and Jewish-style challa will be available.

As of Monday, supplies for some of the food items -- especially the challa -- were getting low.

Those who purchase food items online can reserve times to pick up their meals.

To purchase meals, visit wwws.TBSGiving.com.

