57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 57 arrests were made during a recent crime reduction project involving 11 agencies.

The Topeka Police Dept. says the two-day operation focused on finding people with warrants, repeat offenders, and checking the status of registered offenders.

TPD released the following results:

Total
In-Custody Arrests57
Felony Charge21
Felony Warrant34
Misdemeanor Charge28
Misdemeanor Warrant42
Citation8
Search Warrant2
Grand Total192

Topeka Police Capt. Aaron Jones tells 13 NEWS approximately 83 officers/agents from eight area law enforcement agencies participated. Jones said the total number of contact each agency made contact with was not tracked.

Agencies involved include the Topeka Police Dept., Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, FBI, United States Probation Office, United States Marshals Service, ATF, Topeka Fire Dept., Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center, and the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

The operation focused on the Topeka and Shawnee Co. area. and took place Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22, 2022.

