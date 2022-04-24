Wamego hosts its 35th Annual Tulip Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Annual Tulip Festival in Wamego gives visitors a chance to experience all Kansas has to offer.

Kaw Valley 4-H club brought along their four-legged friends to share with the community--like rabbits, sheep, cattle, and a donkey.

“People get to come and see our awesome animals that people in our club bring out,” said Gavin Hamman.

They said one of the most enjoyable parts about hosting the petting zoo, is seeing all the families bloom with excitement while petting the animals.

You get to come out here and give kids a chance to see animals they don’t see on a regular basis as we do. It’s just a great feeling knowing some kids get to experience what you experience almost every day,” said Arden Sylvester.

Also, at the festival, you can find a sweet treat from one of the hundreds of vendors attending.

“We roast the cinnamon nuts, almonds, cashews, and pecans right here at the festival, our roaster comes from Germany and we follow the old traditional recipe,” said co-owner of “Just Nuts”, Judy Heimar.

She says having a business at the event helps bring awareness.

“First off, it’s just so pretty with all the tulips blooming and the windmill. The staff here that put on the event are fabulous if anyone is looking to do a small business this would be a great place to come out and get exposure, we have done it I think all of our years so probably possibly 27 years.”

