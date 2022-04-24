Advertisement

Wamego hosts its 35th Annual Tulip Festival

Wamego's 35th Annual Tulip Festival
By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Annual Tulip Festival in Wamego gives visitors a chance to experience all Kansas has to offer.

Kaw Valley 4-H club brought along their four-legged friends to share with the community--like rabbits, sheep, cattle, and a donkey.

“People get to come and see our awesome animals that people in our club bring out,” said Gavin Hamman.

They said one of the most enjoyable parts about hosting the petting zoo, is seeing all the families bloom with excitement while petting the animals.

You get to come out here and give kids a chance to see animals they don’t see on a regular basis as we do. It’s just a great feeling knowing some kids get to experience what you experience almost every day,” said Arden Sylvester.

Also, at the festival, you can find a sweet treat from one of the hundreds of vendors attending.

“We roast the cinnamon nuts, almonds, cashews, and pecans right here at the festival, our roaster comes from Germany and we follow the old traditional recipe,” said co-owner of “Just Nuts”, Judy Heimar.

She says having a business at the event helps bring awareness.

“First off, it’s just so pretty with all the tulips blooming and the windmill. The staff here that put on the event are fabulous if anyone is looking to do a small business this would be a great place to come out and get exposure, we have done it I think all of our years so probably possibly 27 years.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka
Topeka Police investigate a car vs. pedestrian collision Saturday night.
Person suffers critical injuries in car vs. pedestrian accident
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River
Storm damage in Sharon Springs, Kan.
Photos: Storm damage in Sharon Springs
Fr. John Pilcher
DA will not file charges against Topeka priest accused of child sex crimes

Latest News

Sunday evening forecast
Wamego's 35th Annual Tulip Festival
Wamego's 35th Annual Tulip Festival
Sunday mid-morning forecast
One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance where gunshots were fired. On April...
Man in custody after firing shots and barricading himself inside apartment