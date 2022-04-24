Advertisement

Two Ichabod golfers selected to NCAA Central/Midwest Regional

Washburn University Flag on campus
Washburn University Flag on campus(Phil Anderson)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dawson Wills and Cade Uhlenhake will represent Washburn University as Central Region individuals in the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional.

Ten teams and four individuals make up the Central Region qualifiers. Rogers State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Northeastern State represent the MIAA. Brady Holland of Winona State and Minnesota State Mankato’s Ben Laffen will join Wills and Uhlenhake as individuals.

Wills won four tournaments throughout the season including the Washburn Invitational which was an MIAA event. He finished with 29.5 conference points to place fifth in the conference.

Uhlenhake finished top-15 in three of the four MIAA events which put him 10th in the conference with 19.5 points. Both earned First Team All-MIAA honors this year.

The regional will be played on May 5-7 at the Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana.

