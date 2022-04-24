Sunday night forecast: Another beautiful day to start the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was a fantastic day and hopefully you were able to enjoy some time outside. If not, we have a couple nice weather days the next few days before rain and storm chances return for the second portion of this coming week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

We cool down for Monday with temperatures in the low 60s Monday afternoon with skies remaining sunny and winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph. A freeze is still looking unlikely Monday night, however it will be cold on Tuesday morning with temperatures out the door in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday is in the upper 60s with sunny skies lasting throughout the day and winds shifting southeast around 5 mph. We keep the quiet weather pattern through Wednesday before we welcome rain into the area Wednesday night.

Wednesday night will mostly be rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible into Thursday morning. We should catch a quick break from the rain midday Thursday, but there is a slight chance for scattered rain through the day. Rain and storm chances increase by Thursday night once again. Then another round of rain and storms is likely for Friday late in the day into Friday night lingering through Saturday morning before clearing to the east. Temperatures Wednesday-Friday will be nice in the mid to upper 70s. More nice weather expected next weekend.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking action

Prepare for the nice weather :) We are tracking a chance for rain on Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Like before it will not rain all the time, but there is a chance for rain showers .

