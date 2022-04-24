Sunday forecast: Sunny, warm and NOT windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds gusted over 50 mph Friday and Saturday before the thunderstorms Saturday evening. Today, skies are clear, winds are lighter than yesterday and temperatures will be warm near 70 degrees. A nice day! We cool down to the low 40s tonight so a light jacket may be needed Monday morning.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

We cool down for Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon with skies remaining sunny and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. We get into the 30s Monday night, but a freeze is unlikely. Tuesday is in the upper 60s with sunny skies lasting throughout the day and winds shifting southeast around 5 mph. We keep the quiet weather pattern through Wednesday before we welcome rain into the area Wednesday night.

Wednesday night will mostly be rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible into Thursday morning. We should catch a quick break from the rain midday Thursday before rain and thunderstorm chances return Thursday night. Then another round of rain and storms is likely for Friday late in the day into Friday night lingering through Saturday morning before clearing to the east. Temperatures Wednesday-Friday will be nice in the mid to upper 70s.

Nice weather next few days (WIBW)

Taking action

Prepare for the nice weather :) We are tracking a chance for rain on Wednesday night.

