Advertisement

Person suffers critical injuries in car vs. pedestrian accident

Topeka Police investigate a car vs. pedestrian collision Saturday night.
Topeka Police investigate a car vs. pedestrian collision Saturday night.(Isaac French)
By Alyssa Willetts and Isaac French
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after a car hit a pedestrian Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at SW 10th and SW Topeka Blvd.

Topeka Police said the person struck by the vehicle was in critical condition and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Topeka Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and they have not released any further details on the incident.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River
FILE
One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka
Michael Yates Jr.
Man arrested after fleeing from scene of crash Thur. night in SW Topeka
FILE
Kansas High Court refuses appeal of case accusing former Topeka priest of sexual misconduct
Justin Spiehs
Lawrence anti-mask protestor, County Commission hopeful arrested at Wednesday meeting

Latest News

Saturday night forecast
‘NOTO in Bloom’ fundraiser feature district’s many talents
‘NOTO in Bloom’ fundraiser features district’s many talents
HHHS Paws in the Park Fundraiser
HHHS ‘Paws in the Park’ raises funds for homeless animals
Saturday evening forecast