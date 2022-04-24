Person suffers critical injuries in car vs. pedestrian accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after a car hit a pedestrian Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at SW 10th and SW Topeka Blvd.

Topeka Police said the person struck by the vehicle was in critical condition and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Topeka Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and they have not released any further details on the incident.

