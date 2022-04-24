Pack given $800,000 NIL deal to transfer to Miami (FL)

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Miami (FL) attorney, Nijel Pack received a $800,000 name, image, and likeness deal from LifeWallet for transferring to “The U” that includes him receiving a car.

The former Kansas State guard announced on Twitter Saturday he would be playing for the Hurricanes next season after declaring for the NBA draft in late March.

The deal was announced on twitter from John H. Ruiz. He is a Miami-based attorney and founder of MSP Recovery Law Firm and MSP Recovery. His website states it’s a data analytics company in healthcare recoveries. He is also the owner of a boat manufacturer called Cigarette Racing Team.

He wrote on twitter Sunday, “The biggest LifeWallet deal to date, two years $800,000.00 total at $400,000.00 per year plus a car. Congratulations!!!”

LifeWallet NIL Athletes

***BREAKING NEWS*** @LifeWallet is proud to announce @NijelPack24 has officially committed to UM as a basketball player. The biggest LifeWallet deal to date, two years $800,000.00 total at $400,000.00 per year plus a car. Congratulations!!! @johnnyruiz4 @alex7ruiz @ddiazon7 pic.twitter.com/SzKHag8qnG — John H. Ruiz, Attorney at Law (@JohnHRuiz) April 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.