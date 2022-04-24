Advertisement

Pack given $800,000 NIL deal to transfer to Miami (FL)

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Miami (FL) attorney, Nijel Pack received a $800,000 name, image, and likeness deal from LifeWallet for transferring to “The U” that includes him receiving a car.

The former Kansas State guard announced on Twitter Saturday he would be playing for the Hurricanes next season after declaring for the NBA draft in late March.

The deal was announced on twitter from John H. Ruiz. He is a Miami-based attorney and founder of MSP Recovery Law Firm and MSP Recovery. His website states it’s a data analytics company in healthcare recoveries. He is also the owner of a boat manufacturer called Cigarette Racing Team.

He wrote on twitter Sunday, “The biggest LifeWallet deal to date, two years $800,000.00 total at $400,000.00 per year plus a car. Congratulations!!!”

LifeWallet NIL Athletes

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River
Storm damage in Sharon Springs, Kan.
Photos: Storm damage in Sharon Springs
Topeka Police investigate a car vs. pedestrian collision Saturday night.
Person suffers critical injuries in car vs. pedestrian accident
Fr. John Pilcher
DA will not file charges against Topeka priest accused of child sex crimes

Latest News

Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second...
Kansas’ Braun declares for NBA Draft
Washburn University Flag on campus
Two Ichabod golfers selected to NCAA Central/Midwest Regional
Big Event KU 2022 Coach Lance Leipold speaking to the crowd.
KU’s Leipold kicks off The Big Event on campus
Kansas State Powercat Auction wraps up Saturday night