One man in custody after firing shots and barricading himself inside apartment

One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance where gunshots were fired. On April...
One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance where gunshots were fired. On April 24th, at 12:30 a.m., officers received a call for service on a domestic disturbance between two people in the 500 block of S.W. Fillmore.(snco)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody following a domestic disturbance where gunshots were fired. On April 24th, at 12:30 a.m., officers received a call for service on a domestic disturbance between two people in the 500 block of S.W. Fillmore. During the incident, several gunshots were fired, which officers heard before the call coming in.

Officers met with the victim and found out that the suspect was inside an apartment on S.W. Fillmore. Neighboring apartments were evacuated, as police attempted to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect, 29-year-old, Bradley Cohagen, refused to come out, so detectives issued a search warrant.

After several hours, Cohagen eventually came outside and was taken into custody after 8:00 a.m.

Cohagen was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information can email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

