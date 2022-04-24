Advertisement

Ochai Agbaji is heading to the NBA following his All-American season

KU senior guard Ochai Agbaji
KU senior guard Ochai Agbaji(KWCH)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas University’s star senior Ochai Agbaji announced Sunday he is declaring for the NBA draft.

Agbaji, a First Team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year, Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and national champion, played in 39 games this season. He averaged 18.8 points a game, shooting 47.5% from the field, and 40.9% from three. He played 37 minutes in the national championship game against North Carolina and added 12 points and 3 rebounds.

He took to twitter with a picture saying, “No matter where basketball takes me -- I’ll always be a Jayhawk.” He thanked his coaches, teammates and Jayhawk nation. He ended by saying, “Rock Chalk Forever.”

He joins David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, and Christian Braun declaring for the draft after their championship run.

