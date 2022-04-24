Advertisement

‘NOTO in Bloom’ fundraiser features district’s many talents

By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday’s storms may have forced NOTO’s newest fundraiser event inside, but that didn’t impact the turnout.

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District held “NOTO in Bloom” -- a three hour long event to raise money for their endowment fund.

It featured some of NOTO’s best food, art, and entertainment.

The district also had a silent auction with almost a hundred items available to bid on -- including a KU basketball signed by coach Bill Self.

Organizer, Thomas Underwood, says NOTO has come a long way and events like this help it grow even more.

“The last several years we have really focused on beautification, on enhancements, we built redbud park, we have all of these things that really contribute to the betterment of the area,” said Underwood. “We know we’re not done and we know that there is more things we want to do, so we set our goals high and we’re really pushing that forward.”

