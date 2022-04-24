Advertisement

KU’s Leipold kicks off The Big Event on campus

Big Event KU 2022 Coach Lance Leipold speaking to the crowd.
Big Event KU 2022 Coach Lance Leipold speaking to the crowd.(@thebigeventKU)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Event 2022 was led by a speech from KU Head Football Coach Lance Leipold on campus Saturday.

Big Event is a non-need-based student group that connects the KU campus with the Lawrence community They recruiting thousands of student, faculty, and staff volunteers to work at hundreds of local job sites during one day of service. The day of service landed on Saturday, the 23rd.

Their kickoff included Leipold speaking to the crowd.

If you want to get involved in planning next year’s event, leadership applications are open. e have a link available to it HERE.

